Lucky escape for 40 as wheel comes off bus in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape after a wheel of their bus came off at Ganianala chowk under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam on Wednesday.

The passengers, all residents of Chandbali in Bhadrak, were returning from Taptapani after a pleasure trip in a private bus via Berhampur when the incident occurred.

Sources said the wheel broke off while the bus was in motion, causing the vehicle to be dragged along the road for nearly 200 metre. Panic gripped the passengers as the detached wheel rolled ahead on the road. However, the driver managed to bring the bus to a halt, averting a major mishap. Fortunately, none of the passengers was injured.

IIC of Digapahandi police station Prashant Kumar Patra said the bus was old and lacked regular maintenance. He added that mechanics were examining the vehicle and if repairs were not possible, alternative arrangements would be made to transport the passengers.