Odisha CM announces plans to preserve legacy of Shaheed Madho Singh

BARGARH : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday led the state-level Veerta Divas observance at Ghess as part of his two-day visit to Bargarh, paying homage to legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Madho Singh on his martyrdom anniversary.

Participating in the commemorative programme at the martyr’s birthplace, the chief minister announced a slew of development, heritage and welfare initiatives aimed at preserving the legacy of the tribal icon while accelerating the all-round growth of the region.

Addressing a public gathering, Majhi announced that a memorial dedicated to Shaheed Madho Singh would be constructed at Ghess at an estimated cost of `6.26 crore. The project will include a statue of the martyr, ceremonial welcome gate and a community centre.

He further said Ghess has been included in the ‘Baraputra Heritage Village Scheme’ under which the state government is developing the birthplaces of eminent sons of the soil in a phased manner. In the first phase, 25 such personalities have been identified with Ghess selected among the priority villages. An investment of `15 crore has been earmarked for the development of the martyr’s birthplace and surrounding village infrastructure.

The chief minister said Ghess college would be renamed Shaheed Madho Singh Memorial College. He announced that a 100-seat modern girls’ hostel would be constructed at a cost of `4.40 crore and assured comprehensive development of the college to strengthen access to higher education, particularly for girls from tribal and rural backgrounds.

Majhi paid rich tributes to Shaheed Madho Singh and said the freedom fighter laid down his life for the nation along with his four sons and son-in-law, calling it an unparalleled example of devotion to the motherland. He noted that tribal communities have contributed not only to resistance movements but also to social harmony and nation-building over generations.