Odisha launches Sweekruti scheme for transgenders welfare and empowerment

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has launched a comprehensive welfare scheme for ensuring social inclusion, dignity and empowerment of transgender persons by addressing long-standing gaps in education, employment, healthcare, housing and legal support.

Sources said the scheme Sweekruti, being implemented by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, has been designed to provide a structured, rights-based framework for the welfare of the transgender community and their families.

Odisha, with a total transgender population of around 20,300 (as per the last census), is the first state to give transgender people social welfare benefits aimed at improving their overall socio-economic status. The scheme focuses on a set of key strategies that include financial assistance to parents of transgender children, pre and post-matric scholarships for transgender students, skill upgradation and entrepreneurship development training, strengthening of self-help groups, support for critical healthcare and group insurance, provision of legal aid and counselling.