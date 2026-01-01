Pottangi MLA slams BJP govt over inaction on six-decade-old Kotia border dispute with AP

KORAPUT: Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led ‘double-engine government’ at the Centre and in Odisha, alleging that no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the six-decade-old Kotia border dispute with Andhra Pradesh despite repeated visits by ministers and tall assurances.

Kadam alleged that BJP ministers have been frequently visiting the Kotia villages, holding meetings, inspecting schools and health facilities, and repeatedly asserting that the panchayat is an integral part of Odisha. However, these statements have not been translated into any practical or administrative action on the ground. “There is no shortage of dialogue, but there is a complete absence of initiative to resolve the dispute,” he said.

The MLA further claimed that despite the BJP being in power in Odisha for the last 18 months, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has not written a single letter to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart regarding the alleged frequent infiltration and administrative interference in the disputed villages. This, he said, reflects the state government’s lack of seriousness on the issue.

Kadam also criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, recalling his visit to the Kotia region a few years ago when he had categorically stated that the panchayat is an inseparable part of Odisha. “Despite such strong statements, nothing concrete was done to address the core issue,” he alleged.

He added that subsequent visits by several BJP ministers including Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari have followed a similar pattern. Pujari had stated that Odisha is the ‘mother’ of Kotia and that the people would never abandon their mother. However, such assurances have remained purely rhetorical, Kadam added.