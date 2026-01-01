Women Farmers: Custodians of agri heritage and agrobiodiversity

Agriculture in India is not merely an occupation, it is a way of life, deeply woven into the fabric of rural society. At its heart stand women farmers, the invisible backbone of our agrarian economy. Nearly 80 per cent of rural women are engaged in agricultural work, forming about 40 per cent of the sector’s total workforce. Yet, despite contributing to more than two-third of all farming activities, women own barely 12.8 per cent of agricultural land.

As men increasingly migrate to urban areas, the “feminisation of agriculture” is reshaping the rural landscape. Women now manage farms, conserve seeds, process harvests, and market produce. Across the world, 36 per cent of working women are employed in agrifood systems. However, their productivity and recognition remain constrained by limited access to land, credit, training, and technology. As the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has emphasised, providing women equal access to resources could close the gender gap in agricultural productivity and lift millions out of poverty.

The FAO’s recent report, The Unjust Climate, shows that female-headed farm households lose significantly more income to climate shocks than their male counterparts. As temperatures rise and extreme weather intensifies, these inequalities deepen. Women farmers face the brunt of climate variability while playing a critical role in ensuring food and nutritional security for their families and communities.

Recognising this, the UN General Assembly has declared 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, a global acknowledgment of their indispensable role in food systems, nutrition, and poverty eradication.