Facelift for Daringbadi coffee garden to boost tourism in Kandhamal district

PHULBANI: In a bid to strengthen tourism in Kandhamal, the district administration has renovated the Daringbadi coffee garden at a cost of `25 lakh. The renovation focuses on improving visitor amenities while preserving the natural and ecological charm of the hill station.

The facelift follows a change in management with the coffee garden now being operated by Sanja Saru development trust chaired by the sub-collector of Baliguda under the direct supervision of the Kandhamal collectorate.

As part of the upgrade, a grand new entrance gate and a modern ticket counter have been constructed. To facilitate hassle-free access for tourists, cashless transaction facilities have also been introduced. The garden has been further enhanced with decorative lighting showcasing tribal art motifs, highlighting the rich indigenous culture of Kandhamal district.

In response to long-standing demands of visitors, clean, modern toilet facilities have been installed. A dedicated selfie point has also been created, offering tourists an opportunity to capture the scenic beauty of the coffee plantations and the surrounding landscape.

The improved facilities have already attracted more tourists, creating new employment opportunities for local residents and strengthening the rural economy.

Sub-collector of Baliguda Pranita Dash said, “Our objective is to create a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for visitors while preserving the ecological integrity of Daringbadi. The initiative is an integral part of the district administration’s plan to develop tourism in Kandhamal.”

With the renovations completed, the Daringbadi coffee garden is expected to further strengthen its status as one of Odisha’s most popular hill tourism destinations, the sub-collector added.