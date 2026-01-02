Glaring discrepancies in statements of police in Sambalpur migrant worker murder

SAMBALPUR: Nearly a week after a migrant labourer was allegedly murdered in Sambalpur, police investigation has drawn attention for the inconsistencies in official accounts and limited disclosure of information, even as all six accused in the case have been arrested.

On Wednesday night, police shared an account of the incident with mediapersons stating that the assailants had demanded money and mobile phones from the migrant workers, indicating a possible robbery angle. This version differed from the earlier accounts of the attack being an outcome of an argument over ‘bidi’, prompting questions over the sequence of events leading to the assault.

Further confusion arose over the treatment of the injured labourers. While police said they were taken to the district headquarters hospital, the workers were actually undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, leading to questions over the accuracy of official statements.

Despite repeated claims of swift arrests, police have so far not shared details about the identities or backgrounds of the accused, citing an ongoing investigation and a pending test identification parade. This apart, though a team of West Bengal police has visited Sambalpur to launch a parallel investigation, no information about the inquiry is available as of now.