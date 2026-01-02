Jharkhand migrant labourer critically injured in suspected crocodile attack in Balasore

BALASORE: Panic gripped Nilagiri area of Balasore district after a migrant labourer from Jharkhand suffered serious injuries in a suspected crocodile attack on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Muna Majhi of Basantarai in Jharkhand. He was engaged as a worker in a brick kiln near Mirigini area under Nilagiri police limits.

Sources said at around 8 am, Muna went to a nearby pond to take bath. When he entered the water, a crocodile reportedly grabbed his right leg in its jaws. As he called for help, other workers of the brick kiln rushed to the spot and managed to drag him out of the water. Muna suffered deep injuries to his leg and was immediately taken to Nilagiri hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed about the incident, Nilagiri range officer Manuwar Khan reached the hospital and met the victim. Khan said he would personally visit the spot to investigate the incident. If required, water from the pond would be drained to check the presence of any crocodile.

Locals said there has never been any crocodile sighting in the area. The reptile might have entered the pond due to flooding in the local rivers during the last rainy season, they added.