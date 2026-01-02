Man’s decomposed body found near temple in Odisha's Ganjam; murder suspected

BERHAMPUR: The decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a field near the Radhakrishna temple in Gopinathpur under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

Police said the deceased is between 30 and 35 years of age. It is suspected that the man was murdered as his body had a deep penetrating injury in the stomach.

Sources said some local goat herders had spotted the body three days ago, but did not inform anyone out of fear. On the day, a social worker of Kotinada village came to know about the body and informed police. Subsequently, sub-inspector Raj Kishore Patra along with a team immediately reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for autopsy.

Police said the man’s stomach bore a deep cut and his intestines had come out. Besides, a portion of the body was eaten by wild animals. Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered elsewhere and his body dumped near the temple. Condition of the body hinted that the man was murdered more than a week ago.

Police said the deceased was not from the area as no missing complaint has been filed either in Digapahandi or nearby police stations. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. An unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, said IIC and DSP in-charge of Digapahandi police station Prashant Kumar Patra.