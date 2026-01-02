New Year resolve: Mahapatra asks officials to make urban local bodies across Odisha pothole-free

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Thursday directed the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department to make urban local bodies across state pothole-free on a priority basis.

Reviewing implementation and progress of different projects of the department on the first day of New Year, H&UD minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra asked urban development officials to lay special emphasis on a statewide pothole-free drive across ULBs. He asked the officials concerned to ensure the timely completion of pothole repair works in all cities and towns, adopting durable and high-quality engineering solutions to enhance road safety and ensure smooth traffic movement.

The minister stressed the need for continuous field monitoring, strict quality control and effective coordination among implementing agencies to ensure successful and transparent implementation of departmental programmes.

The meeting also focused on the progress, performance and on-ground implementation of major flagship initiatives of the department including Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY) and ‘Sahajog’, along with other ongoing urban development and civic infrastructure programmes. Achieving the target of planned urban coverage in the state from the current 17 per cent to 30 per cent by 2029 was also on the agenda.

The minister directed the department to take measures for checking unplanned growth and implementation of the ongoing projects and strengthening urban governance to accelerate infrastructure development and ensuring safe, sustainable and citizen-friendly urban environments across Odisha.

“Schemes are instrumental in strengthening urban infrastructure, improving basic civic amenities and enhancing the quality of life of urban residents across the state,” he said, asking officials to ensure their proper implementation across ULBs. He also asked officials to ensure prompt grievance redressal and citizen-centric service delivery.