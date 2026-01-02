Odisha announces package for tribal communities, Bengalis after Malkangiri violence

BHUBANESWAR : In the wake of the recent violence at Rakhelguda and MV-26 areas of Malkangiri district, the state government on Thursday announced a comprehensive relief and development package aimed at ensuring justice, rehabilitation and long-term socio-economic stability for the communities in the region.

Announcing the package, which was finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and MSME minister Gokulananda Mallik told mediapersons that as immediate relief, a special financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be provided to the family of the deceased Lake Podami, a 51-year old Koya tribe woman, whose mysterious murder and beheaded body triggered a massive tribal backlash on the Bengali settlers. The tribals attacked the settlers village in MV-26 and set many houses on fire, forcing the inhabitants to flee their homes and the area, earlier in December.

“Based on the district administration’s report, each partially or fully damaged house in MV-26 village will be given financial assistance up to a maximum of Rs 75,000 as per the assessed loss. Similarly, for repair of damaged shops, each shopkeeper will be provided assistance up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 as per the assessed value,” Mallik said.

The package includes strict monitoring of pending land cases under Regulation 2 of the Orissa Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 as amended in 2002. The district collector has been directed to review all pending cases every fortnight and submit progress reports to the revenue divisional commissioner (southern division) and the government as well.