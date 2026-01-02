Odisha CM sets 15-point governance agenda for 2026, prioritising efficiency and accountability
BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday spelt out his governance mantra for 2026, calling upon the state administration to work with greater efficiency, accountability and make citizens’ welfare the top priority.
On the first morning of the New Year, he held a meeting with chief secretary Anu Garg and officials of the chief minister’s office and set out a 15-point plan and priorities of the government.
According to official sources, Majhi focused on optimisation of departmental functioning to achieve the targets laid out in the Odisha Vision Document, including the goal of building a $500-billion economy by 2036 and positioning Odisha among the top five developed states of the country. He stressed a shift towards a mixed economic model, with emphasis on knowledge-based industries and the services sector. He directed officials to ensure policy intent is translated into outcomes.
Majhi also reviewed measures to strengthen administration and investment facilitation. District collectors were directed to expedite approvals and clearances for industrial projects while departments were asked to draw up a time-bound plan to fill vacant government posts within two years for strengthening the administrative system with skilled and trained officers.
In a strong message on accountability, the chief minister ordered strict action against corrupt and inefficient officials, including provisions for compulsory retirement in accordance with Article 311 of the Constitution and Odisha Services Rules.
Emphasising effective implementation, he said the government will introduce regular monitoring and evaluation of development projects. The Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies will be developed as a premier institution for research and policy evaluation, he said.
Reinforcing cultural identity, the chief minister mandated that all official communication, including notices, circulars and correspondence from the secretariat to the block level should be conducted exclusively in Odia language and warned that disciplinary action will be taken for non-compliance.
Public grievance redressal has been accorded top priority. Officials at all levels have been instructed to hear citizens’ complaints promptly and ensure swift resolution, with greater use of social media platforms for outreach. Field visits by officers have been made mandatory, with inspection reports linked to performance evaluation.