Odisha IAS reshuffle: Deoranjan Kumar Singh appointed development commissioner

BHUBANESWAR : A day after Anu Garg assumed charge as the chief secretary, the state government on Thursday effected a reshuffle in the top IAS level by appointing Deoranjan Kumar Singh as the next development commissioner.

Singh is presently posted as the additional chief secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department with additional charge of member, Board of Revenue and special relief commissioner (SRC). Besides the development commissioner, he has been given charge of the Planning and Convergence department. He will also remain in additional charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department.

Additional chief secretary of Home department Satyabrata Sahu, who also holds charge of Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has been appointed as the member, Board of Revenue.

Additional chief secretary Industries department with additional charge of Information and Public Relations department and chairman, Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) Hemant Sharma has been given additional charge of Home department.