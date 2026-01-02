Odisha IAS reshuffle: Deoranjan Kumar Singh appointed development commissioner

BHUBANESWAR : A day after Anu Garg assumed charge as the chief secretary, the state government on Thursday effected a reshuffle in the top IAS level by appointing Deoranjan Kumar Singh as the next development commissioner.
Singh is presently posted as the additional chief secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department with additional charge of member, Board of Revenue and special relief commissioner (SRC). Besides the development commissioner, he has been given charge of the Planning and Convergence department. He will also remain in additional charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department.
Additional chief secretary of Home department Satyabrata Sahu, who also holds charge of Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has been appointed as the member, Board of Revenue.
Additional chief secretary Industries department with additional charge of Information and Public Relations department and chairman, Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) Hemant Sharma has been given additional charge of Home department.
Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, the commissioner-cum-secretary of Cooperation department with additional charge of chairman Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) and special secretary Housing and Urban Development has been given charge of SRC and managing director Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).
Shubha Sarma, principal secretary Women and Child Development department has been given additional charge of Water Resources department. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, principal secretary Excise department with additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and chairman of Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) has been given additional charge of Forest, Environment and Climate Change department.
Additional secretary of the School and Mass Education department Madhumita Rath has been appointed as collector of Nayagarh district in place of Akshay Sunil Agrawal. Agrawal has been posted as the collector of Gajapati district.