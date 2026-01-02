Odisha man beaten to death in broad daylight after confronting youth over molestation of granddaughter

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death for objecting to his minor granddaughter’s molestation at Sindhaba village under K Nuagaon police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sanyasi Gouda of Sindhaba. Two accused, Siba Gouda (23) and his cousin Chikun Gouda (22), have been detained by police for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Siba, also a resident of Sindhaba, reportedly used to molest Sanyasi’s 16-year-old granddaughter frequently in the village. Sanyasi had reprimanded him several times in the past and warned him to desist from such activities.

On Tuesday evening, the girl was on her way to the village shop when the accused youth reportedly intercepted her and molested her in public. Feeling humiliated, the minor returned home and narrated her ordeal before her parents. However, the parents preferred to remain silent as the accused often engaged in unruly activities.