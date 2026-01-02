Odisha man beaten to death in broad daylight after confronting youth over molestation of granddaughter
BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death for objecting to his minor granddaughter’s molestation at Sindhaba village under K Nuagaon police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sanyasi Gouda of Sindhaba. Two accused, Siba Gouda (23) and his cousin Chikun Gouda (22), have been detained by police for their alleged involvement in the crime.
Siba, also a resident of Sindhaba, reportedly used to molest Sanyasi’s 16-year-old granddaughter frequently in the village. Sanyasi had reprimanded him several times in the past and warned him to desist from such activities.
On Tuesday evening, the girl was on her way to the village shop when the accused youth reportedly intercepted her and molested her in public. Feeling humiliated, the minor returned home and narrated her ordeal before her parents. However, the parents preferred to remain silent as the accused often engaged in unruly activities.
On the day, Sanyasi was sitting on the veranda of his house when he saw Siba and his cousin Chikun passing by. The elderly man reportedly called Siba and questioned him about the harassment of his granddaughter. On being confronted, Siba flew into rage, caught hold of a wooden plank lying nearby and reportedly assaulted Sanyasi with it.
As the elderly man collapsed on the floor, the accused youth left the place. Sources said though the assault took place in broad daylight and full public view, no villagers intervened. Later, Sanyasi’s son Bichitra reached the spot and rushed his father to Digapahandi community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors declared him brought dead.
On being informed, K Nuagaon IIC Kishor Kumar Samal along with a police team reached the CHC and sent the deceased’s body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for autopsy.
Samal said basing on the complaint of the deceased’s son, police have registered a case. A police team was sent to Sindhaba village for investigation. Siba and Chikun have been detained and are being questioned. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.