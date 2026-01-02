ORERA appoints three land experts to speed up project registration process

BHUBANESWAR : In a significant development, the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has appointed three land experts and consultants to facilitate timely verification of documents for registration of real estate projects.

The appointment has been made after the Housing and Urban Development department approved the proposal of ORERA chairperson Asit Kumar Mohapatra. Three officials Sangram Kumar Raysardar, Laxmidhar Sahoo and retired IAS officer Surya Madhaba Panigrahi, having expertise in revenue related matters, have been appointed to the Authority where they will be attached to the member administration and work towards speedy disposal of pending cases pertaining to ORERA registration.

The section 4 of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) deals with the mandatory application process for the developers/promoters to register their projects with the authority, requiring details like project plans, land title proof and encumbrance declarations and timelines among others. It also mandates filing in prescribed forms and submission of documents for the same.

The ORERA chairperson had proposed the government to allow appointment of experts and consultants to facilitate quick resolutions to the process. “The manpower will help us in speeding up vetting and verification of the documents and expedite clearance of cases,” Mohapatra said.