Orissa HC orders release of arrested MV The Patron on deposit of Rs 1.81 crore

CUTTACK: The vacation bench of the Orissa High Court, presided over by Justice MS Raman on Wednesday passed a conditional order for the release of an arrested vessel, MV The Patron (IMO 9481439), subject to deposit of Rs 1.81 crore.

The order was passed in an admiralty suit where the plaintiff filed by Jaldhi Overseas Pte Ltd has sought refund/restitution of $202,000, equivalent to Rs 1,81,33,540.

The vessel was earlier arrested near Paradip pursuant to a warrant issued by the court on December 26, 2025. During the hearing from 4 pm on Wednesday, counsel for the defendant vessel relied on Rule 38(2) of the Orissa High Court Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Rules, 2020, and submitted that the vessel owner was willing to deposit the entire principal amount claimed in the suit to secure release of the vessel.

It was contended that continued arrest would result in heavy pecuniary loss to the owner, whereas the plaintiff’s claim would remain fully protected by such deposit.

After considering the submissions, Justice Raman directed that if the defendant vessel owner furnishes a demand draft of Rs 1,81,33,540, drawn from any scheduled bank in favour of the registrar (judicial), High Court of Orissa, Cuttack, on or before January 5, 2026, the vessel shall be released forthwith from arrest and permitted to proceed with its voyage.