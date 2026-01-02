People’s lives hang by a thread in Cuttack city as Chinese manja use continues unabated despite ban

CUTTACK: Despite a ban, the sale and use of Chinese manja, kite strings coated with powdered glass made of plastic, cotton and nylon continue unabated in and around Cuttack city.

Unrestricted and unsafe kite flying has emerged as a serious threat to both people and birds, with authorities allegedly turning a blind eye to the Orissa High Court’s orders.

Even a fortnight ahead of Makar Sankranti, three persons, including a woman, were critically injured in two separate incidents after coming into contact with dangling Chinese manja on roads in the 42 Mouza and Baranga localities on Wednesday.

Last year, forest officials rescued a grievously injured greater adjutant bird that was found entangled in a glass powder-laced kite string at Champia village under Khuntuni police limits on January 15. In 2016, following the death of a minor girl whose throat was slit by a manja string on NH-16 near Telengapentha, the district administration had imposed strict restrictions on the sale and use of manja and unsafe kite flying, acting on directions of the Orissa High Court. The administration had also identified 10 locations in and around the city for safe kite flying.