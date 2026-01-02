President Murmu inaugurates IGNOU Regional and Skill Centres in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj

BHUBANESWAR : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday virtually inaugurated the IGNOU Regional Centre and IGNOU Skill Centre at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district from Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a significant step towards strengthening education and employment opportunities in the tribal-dominated region.

Inaugurating the two centres at special function under the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Murmu said these centres will significantly improve access to quality higher education and learner support, particularly benefiting rural, tribal, women and working learners. It will serve as a key hub for northern Odisha, while also strengthening employability through skill-oriented programmes and training support.

“I am equally delighted that today we are also strengthening the foundations of knowledge and opportunity through the inauguration of the IGNOU Regional Centre and the Skill Centre in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj, Odisha. These institutions will take quality education, skill training and future-ready learning closer to people, especially in aspirational regions, ensuring that no learner is left behind in this era of technological transformation,” she added.