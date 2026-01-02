President Murmu inaugurates IGNOU Regional and Skill Centres in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj

BHUBANESWAR : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday virtually inaugurated the IGNOU Regional Centre and IGNOU Skill Centre at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district from Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a significant step towards strengthening education and employment opportunities in the tribal-dominated region.
Inaugurating the two centres at special function under the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Murmu said these centres will significantly improve access to quality higher education and learner support, particularly benefiting rural, tribal, women and working learners. It will serve as a key hub for northern Odisha, while also strengthening employability through skill-oriented programmes and training support.
“I am equally delighted that today we are also strengthening the foundations of knowledge and opportunity through the inauguration of the IGNOU Regional Centre and the Skill Centre in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj, Odisha. These institutions will take quality education, skill training and future-ready learning closer to people, especially in aspirational regions, ensuring that no learner is left behind in this era of technological transformation,” she added.
Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, took part in the event.
Addressing the event, Pradhan said, “Our new generation needs to be AI-powered now. India has already demonstrated its strength in the digital space through innovations like UPI and transformative public digital infrastructure. The next leap is ensuring that both our young students and our educators embrace ‘AI for All’.”
Congratulating the people of Mayurbhanj, Pradhan said the IGNOU centres will play a crucial role in expanding access to education, building future-ready skills and empowering every learner to participate in an AI-driven India. He said the new centres will play a key role in bridging educational gaps and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities in one of the state’s most backward district.