Priyanka Gandhi to visit Odisha in March to lead women-centric rallies amid Congress’ state unit turmoil

BHUBANESWAR : Amid growing discontent within the Odisha unit of Congress following the defeat in the Nuapada Assembly by-election, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to take a more direct role in party affairs in the state.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday said Priyanka is likely to visit Odisha in March to address a series of rallies across districts. The rallies would primarily be aimed at women as the party makes a bid to reviving the organisation and rebuilding its grassroots connect.

Das said the visit would strengthen the Congress’ outreach among women and underline its commitment to gender empowerment. It will also boost the morale of party workers at a time when the state unit is in complete disarray.

According to Das, the Congress has planned to organise women’s rallies across 10 districts during Priyanka’s visit. “The rallies will serve as platforms for dialogue on issues concerning women’s rights and participation in public life. District-level leaders have been asked to begin preparations to ensure large turnout,” he said.

The party’s political affairs committee is scheduled to meet on January 5 to finalise the districts and dates of Priyanka’s visit. The meeting will be held in the presence of AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Das said Priyanka had earlier assured him of her visit during a meeting in New Delhi, where discussions focused on the Congress’ revival strategy in Odisha and concerns over the law and order situation in the state. Her proposed visit, he said, is a result of these discussions and a strategic move by the Congress to connect with grassroots communities and expand its influence.