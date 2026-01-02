Puri sees record 5 lakh visitors on first day of 2026, temple opens at 1 am

PURI: Puri witnessed an unprecedented footfall of over five lakh devotees and tourists on the first day of 2026 on Thursday.

In view of the massive rush, the Shree Jagannath temple was opened at 1 am for devotees. As per the temple arrangements, devotees were allowed to enter the Srimandir through the Singhadwar and exit by the other three gates.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the police to regulate the huge vehicular traffic. Three multi-level parking lots and several temporary parking places were developed to accommodate the vehicles. The buses of pilgrims were parked at the Malatipatpur stand.

At least 69 platoons of police force were deployed for the New Year. Over 200 lifeguards were deployed along the Puri beach to prevent drowning incidents.