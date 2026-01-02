Rourkela’s exclusion from Hockey India League fixture leaves fans disappointed in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The exclusion of Rourkela from hosting any match of the upcoming men’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 has left lovers of the sport disappointed in Sundargarh district which is considered the cradle of Indian hockey.

After the roaring success of the previous edition of the HIL primarily hosted at Rourkela, the city’s omission from the upcoming season of the tournament also undermines Rourkela’s growing fame as a major hub for hockey.

Sources informed that the HIL 2025-26 season for men is going to be held from January 3 to 26 at Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Chennai. Of the total 33 matches, Bhubaneswar will host 14 matches including the play offs and final. The rest matches would be played at Ranchi and Chennai.

This comes at a time when Rourkela had successfully hosted 40 of the total 44 matches of the previous edition of HIL including the semi-finals and final while Ranchi had hosted only four matches.

Senior hockey coach Kalu Charan Chaudhury said the sport literary runs in the blood of the majority tribal population of Sundargarh. The people of the district have intrinsic love and understanding for hockey. Hockey lovers, especially from rural parts of Sundargarh, love the stick sport and are well-aware of its techniques and rules, he said.