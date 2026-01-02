Semiconductor park to come up near IIT-Bhubaneswar soon

BHUBANESWAR : In a major push to attract semiconductor and electronics investments, the Odisha government has decided to establish a world-class electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) and semiconductor park in the city soon.

Official sources said the proposed park will come up in an area of more than 200 acres close to IIT-Bhubaneswar. The park will serve as a comprehensive hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, R&D, chip design, testing, training and skill development, along with allied infrastructure.

To set up the park with all facilities, the Electronics and IT department will soon sign a tripartite agreement with IIT-Bhubaneswar and the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco). The E&IT department has been asked to initiate necessary steps with the help of Idco for swapping the land in possession of the IIT. As part of the arrangement, the IIT will undertake detailed technical due diligence studies on infrastructure readiness and ecosystem assessment.

Last month, at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary, it was decided that two land parcels - 223 acres and 187 acres would be swapped between IIT-Bhubaneswar and the state government for establishment of the ESDM and semiconductor park.