Vedanta showcases blend of tribal artforms at Chaiti Mahotsav in Rayagada

BHUBANESWAR : Vedanta Aluminium set up a stall at Chaiti Mahotsav in Rayagada district recently, showcasing a vibrant blend of traditional tribal art forms and crafts.

The stall displayed Saura paintings and Dokra crafts and also featured products crafted by women SHGs under Project Sakhi, the company’s women-empowerment initiative focused on nurturing micro-entrepreneurship. A live Saura art hand-painting counter drew strong public interest.

Adding a unique dimension to the stall were exhibits from Odisha’s Hockey India League team, the Kalinga Lancers, owned by Vedanta Aluminium. The display included player highlights, creating an engagement platform that delighted visitors while blending sports with cultural celebration.

The stall was inaugurated by Fisheries minister Gokulananda Mallik in presence of Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy, collector Ashutosh Kulkarni and other dignitaries.

“Our presence at Chaiti Mahotsav reflects Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to celebrating indigenous art forms and supporting local artisans,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.