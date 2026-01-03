10-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Odisha's Badadanda

PURI: A 10-year-old boy was killed and three persons including another minor suffered injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into a scooter and a bicycle on Badadanda (Grand Road) here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sreyansh Dey of Kumuti Sahi in Puri town. Sreyansh’s brother Rohit (12), grandfather Nilakanth Dey (68) and one Nabakishore Maharana were injured in the mishap.

Sources said Nilakanth was travelling to Balagandi with his two grandsons on a scooter to have breakfast. Near Salabega temple, a Mahindra Bolero speeding towards Srimandir rammed into their two-wheeler from behind. The vehicle reportedly dragged the scooter and Sreyansh to a distance of around 60 feet before hitting Maharana who was on a bicycle.

While the Bolero sped away after the mishap, locals rushed the four injured to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared Sreyansh dead.

As the news about the mishap spread, hundreds of angry locals staged road blockade at Hospital square and gheraoed the DHH demanding strict action against the Bolero driver.

On being informed, Kumbharpara and Town police reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Later, Puri SP Pratik Singh and the local tehsildar rushed to the scene and held discussion with the agitators.

The protest was called off after the administration paid Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and another Rs 30,000 from the Red Cross fund. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem.

Locals claimed the Bolero driver was under the influence of alcohol. SP Singh said the vehicle which caused the mishap has a Bhadrak registration number. Kumbharpara police has registered a case in connection with the incident. Efforts are on to nab the errant driver and further investigation is underway, he added.