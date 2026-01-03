Allottees of Odisha State Housing Board projects to receive property ownership soon

ROURKELA: The Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) has expedited efforts to grant property ownership to allottees of its four housing projects in Rourkela.

According to reliable sources in the OSHB, for its oldest housing project at Basanti Colony, the Board had applied to the Rourkela tehsildar on March 28, 2024, with the required documents seeking ‘Hal’ and ‘Sabik’ correlation details of plots spread over 150 acre of land that was leased to the OSHB in 1978. The information was required to enable the OSHB to file a review petition before the Sundargarh collector for mutation of the 150-acre lease land in its favour.

Notably, Sabik refers to pre-settlement land records, while Hal denotes updated land parcels and records.

Sources said the tehsil office has recently supplied the ‘Hal’ and ‘Sabik’ correlation data for plots at Basanti Colony. Following this development, the OSHB is preparing to file a review petition before the Sundargarh collector for mutation of land for the Basanti Colony project shortly. Once the land is mutated in favour of the OSHB, individual allottees will be able to apply for mutation at their respective levels.

However, the wait is likely to be longer for allottees of the Chhend Phase I project. The OSHB is yet to apply to the Rourkela tehsildar with the required documents seeking ‘Hal’ and ‘Sabik’ correlation details of plots measuring around 46 acre for the project.