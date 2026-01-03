Bus kills three youths in Odisha, angry locals block national highway

BARIPADA: Three youths were killed on Friday after a private bus rammed into their motorcycle on National Highway-220 at Ranibandh in Mayurbhanj district, triggering road blockade by angry locals.

The deceased were identified as Bikash Behera (26) of Badadalima village under Tiring police limits in Mayurbhanj, Prabeer Devbarma (26) of Saraikala in Jharkhand and Bikash Devbarma (28) of Bisalgarh in Tripura’s Sipahijola. The trio worked in a private firm in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur and had come to Rairangpur to meet their company colleagues for New Year celebration.

The tragic mishap took place at around 3 pm near Hatbada village under Rairangpur Rural police limits. Sources said the bus carrying more than 50 passengers was heading towards Keonjhar from Rairangpur town. The three youths were travelling to Rairangpur. At Ranibandh, the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle and hit the trio’s two-wheeler from behind with full force.

The impact was so severe that two of the youths were thrown 20 feet away while one was trapped under the bus and dragged to a distance, said eyewitnesses.

While the youth trapped under the bus was killed on the spot, locals rushed the critically-injured duo to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital. However, they were declared brought dead.