IMD DG bats for incubation centres in Odisha universities

BERHAMPUR: There is an urgent need to strengthen career orientation and skill preparedness among students to enhance their confidence and employability in an increasingly dynamic global environment, said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra here on Friday.

Addressing the 60th foundation day of Berhampur University, Mohapatra lauded the remarkable progress of the institution in nurturing intellectual talent among students and researchers. Highlighting the importance of innovation-driven growth, he encouraged the university to pro-actively develop incubation centres, noting that such initiatives would play a vital role in achieving India’s Vision 2047 by supporting entrepreneurship, research, and knowledge-based development.

Speaking on the occasion, IISER director Prof Ashok Kumar Ganguly emphasised that the power of the mind transcends geographical boundaries. He said whether one is in India or abroad, it is the way one thinks that can change the world.

Prof Ganguly described universities as spaces where minds meet, interact, and innovate. He urged the authorities of Berhampur University to invest in good faculty and students, stating that great institutions are built by great minds.

Presiding over the function, vice-chancellor Prof Geetanjali Dash highlighted Berhampur University’s academic growth, research achievements, infrastructure development and initiatives aimed at enhancing quality education.