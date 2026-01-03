Make reels in Lok Seva Bhawan, face action: Odisha Law Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Friday warned that the government will take strong action against those filming reels on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhawan.

This comes day after a video reportedly filmed in the Lok Seva Bhawan was shared widely on social media. The video seems to have been filmed during the festive week between Christmas and New Year’s day.

The minister said as the Lok Seva Bhawan is the administrative hub of the state, there is no room for such activities within the premises, regardless of whether it has been done by government employees or visitors. The building is dedicated solely to governance and official duties, he said.

“It involves the dignity and discipline of administrative centre of the state. It is a centre for administrative regulation, and filming reels in Lok Seva Bhawan is inappropriate,” he told mediapersons. Harichandan said that the authorities concerned will issue a set of guidelines to check such incidents in the future. The security personnel will also guard and create awareness in this regard among the visitors, he added.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat Services Association has reacted to reports about employees making reels at Lok Seva Bhawan during the New Year. The association clarified that the video circulating in the media is from the previous year. The association said that it follows all government decisions and denied allegations of celebratory activities on the premises this year.