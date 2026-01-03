New Kesharpur slaughterhouse yet to begin operations after three months of inauguration

CUTTACK: The modern slaughterhouse at Kesharpur in ward number 22 is yet to become operational even after three and a half months of its inauguration.

Sources said the two-storey slaughterhouse was constructed by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) at a cost of `1.03 crore, with an aim to stop roadside slaughtering and ensure a hygienic condition for butchering. It was inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on August 31.

However, with the slaughterhouse yet to become operational, meat sellers in Kesharpur locality continue with roadside slaughtering, creating an uncomfortable and unhygienic condition for local residents. “The animals’ blood and waste generated is directly thrown into the drains due to lack of proper waste management facilities,” the locals complained.

Meanwhile, mayor Subhash Singh said a standard operating procedure is being prepared for carrying out the slaughtering process on the first floor and the meat sale on the ground floor. “Efforts are on to make the slaughterhouse operational soon,” he added.