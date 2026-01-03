Odisha Vigilance dept records one of its best performances in the last two decades

BHUBANESWAR: The state Vigilance wing has recorded one of its best performances in the last two decades, in 2025. The data was presented during a review meeting of the Vigilance wing, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, at the Lok Seva Bhawan on Friday.

According to official data, the state government referred 125 cases to the Vigilance for investigation between April 1 and December 31, the highest number in any comparable nine-month period over the past 20 years. The department disposed of 488 cases in 2025, including a record 173 disproportionate assets cases, marking an all-time high.

The enforcement drive of the Vigilance wing in 2025 included raids at 487 locations, leading to the seizure of 153 buildings, 417 plots, 12 farmhouses, 18.3 kg of gold, bank balances worth Rs 36.69 crore and Rs 8.8 crore in cash. As many as 1,199 bank accounts of government officials were frozen in connection with various cases.

The chief minister commended the performance of the anti-corruption body and said the time has come to make Odisha a corruption-free state and set an example for the entire country. He urged the Vigilance officials to continue aggressive campaign so that government officials are discouraged from engaging in corrupt practices.