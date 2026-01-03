Odisha's Dulduli Mahotsav begins with message of sustainable development

JHARSUGUDA: The industrial hub of Jharsuguda on Thursday marked the beginning of its district foundation day celebrations with the grand inauguration of Dulduli Mahotsav 2026 at the BTM field, blending cultural splendour with a strong message of sustainable development.

Inaugurating the festival as chief guest, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said in the 32 years of its formation, Jharsuguda has witnessed remarkable growth but still holds immense potential for further development. He assured that there would be no dearth of funds for well-prepared proposals aimed at the district’s all-round progress.

Pujari described pollution as the biggest hurdle to sustainable development and announced a zero-tolerance policy against industrial pollution. He declared a complete ban on ash dumping along roadsides and said around 350 abandoned mines across Odisha have been brought under the Revenue department for scientific ash disposal. While acknowledging the role of industries in economic growth, he stressed that public health and human lives must remain the top priority.

The minister directed the district collector and SP to enforce strict measures to ensure a pollution-free Jharsuguda and highlighted the state’s first comprehensive ash management guidelines.