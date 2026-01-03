Satellite survey in Odisha detects forged registration of 19 lakh plots for paddy sale under MSP

BHUBANESWAR: The satellite-based survey of agricultural land conducted by the state government to detect genuine paddy cultivation has thrown up at least 19 lakh non-farm plots with no crops.

In a move to ensure transparency and eliminate false registrations in paddy procurement during the ongoing kharif season, the government has completed field verification of 24.94 lakh plots across all 30 districts using satellite-based monitoring system so far.

According to official sources, the exercise had initially identified 26,14,137 land parcels as suspected non-cultivated paddy plots through satellite imagery analysis. These plots were subsequently taken up for systematic field verification. The survey process, which combines advanced satellite data with on-ground inspection, is aimed at accurately identifying cultivated and non-cultivated land registered under the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2025-26.

Based on the verification completed so far, 5,46,591 plots have been confirmed as paddy-cultivated land, while approximately 19 lakh plots were found to be non-agricultural land with no paddy crops.

Following these findings, the district registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) in all districts have been instructed to issue show cause notices to farmers who have incorrectly registered non-cultivated land as paddy fields for the current kharif procurement season.