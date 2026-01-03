Three arrested for brutal double murder at Cuttack garage, search on for others

CUTTACK: Tangi police have arrested three persons for the brutal murder of two youths inside a garage near Nirgundi railway station on Tuesday night.

The three are garage owner Dillip Kumar Nayak (39) of Kutilo under Nemalo police station, Gynan Ranjan Mohanty (57) of Balichandrapur in Jajpur district and Mithun Singh alias Baula (25) of Khunta in Mayurbhanj district, who worked in the garage.

Choudwar SDPO Umakant Nayak said Abdul Muslim Khan of Bilteruan village had lodged an FIR on Wednesday (December 31), alleging that the owner and workers of Om Namah Narayani Garage, engaged in repairing earthmover machinery, had brutally murdered his nephew Md Soheb (21) and another youth Prasant Kumar Jena (24) of Jatrapadia locality in Choudwar. The two had gone to the garage on Tuesday night.

Police said said Soheb and Prasant were seen moving on a scooter near the garage on the fateful night. Suspecting them of thieves, as valuable machinery had reportedly been stolen from the garage on several previous occasions, the accused, along with Brahmananda Ghantia, Dileswar Nayak, Biswa Ranjan Khuntia and others, caught hold of the two youths.

“As both the youths argued with them, the accused persons, in a fit of anger, brutally assaulted and murdered them using crowbars, sticks and iron rods. After committing the double murder, all the accused fled the spot,” the SDPO said.

The investigation was carried out with the assistance of a scientific team. Weapons of offence, including crowbars, sticks and iron rods, along with wearing apparel of the deceased and other incriminating materials were seized from the garage.

Police said six to seven more accused persons are involved in the double murder and are currently absconding. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.