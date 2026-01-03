Toddler dies in Odisha after touching live wire drawn illegally by neighbours

JAJPUR: A toddler died after coming in contact with a live wire which was allegedly hooked by his neighbour to the nearby electricity pole in Talapada village under Jajpur Sadar police limits on Friday.

The deceased was identified as two-and-a-half-year-old Om Prakash Sahoo, son of Rakesh Sahoo. The mishap took place when the child was playing in the backyard of his house, police said.

Sources said while playing, Om accidentally touched the exposed electricity wire which was passing through the backyard of his house. The boy’s mother tried to rescue him, but she too received electric shock and was thrown off her feet.

Later, neighbours reached the spot and separated the kid from the wire by using wooden planks. He was rushed to the local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Rakesh alleged that his neighbours Kalandi Panda and Hrusikesh Panda had illegally hooked the wire from the nearby electric pole to run their paddy harvesting machine. They had reportedly drawn the live through the backyard of his house without his knowledge, he claimed.

Rakesh also filed an FIR against his neighbours in Sadar police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and sent the kid’s body for postmortem.

“The accused have fled the village after the incident. Efforts are on to trace and nab them,” said Jajpur Sadar IIC Chinmayee Behera.