40-year-old kills priest over money dispute in Odisha's Talcher

ANGUL: A 40-year-old man on Saturday allegedly killed a temple priest over a dispute over money near the Talcher police station.

The accused, Chagala Amanta of Talcher town, was detained for killing the priest, Santosh (50), also of Talcher town. Police said, a few days ago the accused had asked Santosh to cook for a feast at the temple but allegedly failed to pay his dues. Later, during another function in the same locality, both were present when Chagala reportedly kept Rs 7,200 in a packet on the floor, which later went missing. He accused Santosh of stealing the money, leading to an altercation between the two.

On Saturday, Santosh was riding his bicycle when he was stopped in front of the Talcher police station by Chagala. Chagala allegedly confronted him again, demanding the money, which Santosh denied taking. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Chagala allegedly attacked Santosh with a screwdriver, stabbing him in the neck. Santosh was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. “A case has been registered and Chagala has been detained. Further probe is underway,” police said.