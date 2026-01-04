BJD stages protest over assault bid on Rajnagar BDO by BJP workers

KENDRAPARA: Tension gripped Rajnagar area in Kendrapara district after the block development officer (BDO) was allegedly abused and an assault attempt made on her by some BJP workers after she reportedly refused to clear some pending bills on Friday.

Sources said Rajnagar BDO Tilottama Prusti was in her officer chamber when around 30 BJP workers led by their leader Lalit Kumar Behera allegedly stormed inside and pressured her to clear some bills and sanction additional work. However, when she denied, they reportedly abused her and also attempted to assault her. As per the CCTV footage, Behera reportedly attempted to throw a latop at Prusti but was stopped just in time by the other staff present in the office.

Protesting the incident, several BJD workers on Saturday staged blockade on the main road for around four hours and also sat on dharna in front of the panchayat samiti office demanding stringent action against those involved.

Condemning the incident, senior BJD leader and Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo alleged criminal activities had been on the rise in the district ever since the BJP government came to power. “The ruling BJP is supporting unscrupulous elements and forcing police not to take any action against them. Residents are in panic and always living in fear as crime rate has suddenly shot up in the area,” he claimed.