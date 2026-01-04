Decomposed body of elderly, missing for over 15 days recovered from cave in Odisha

JEYPORE: The decomposed body of a 60-year-old man was recovered on Friday inside a cave in a forest near Hadaput-Geuput village under Nandapur police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Subarao Kamudi (60), a resident of Rasaput village under Kularsingh panchayat. Passersby noticed a foul smell emanating from the area and alerted the police, following which the body was recovered.

Police said that Kamudi was intellectually-challenged. With no one to look after him, he had been staying with his married daughter, Sitama (42), and her family at Kulabir village under Padua police limits since the past few years.

However, on December 17, Kamudi went missing. Despite extensive searches by his daughter and son-in-law, he could not be traced. A missing complaint was subsequently lodged at Padua police station on December 21, following which an investigation was initiated.

The body was sent for postmortem and was handed over to Kamudi’s family members after identification on Saturday. Police suspect that the elderly man may have been walking through a forest route towards Kadamguda village, where his granddaughter is married, when he died under unknown circumstances. Notably, the body was found around 14 km from Kulabir village.