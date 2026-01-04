District mining officer of Jagatsinghpur suspended over alleged sand mafia nexus

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Steel and Mines department on Saturday suspended Jagatsinghpur district mining officer (DMO) Satish Kumar Tarai for alleged negligence of duty, disobedience of official orders, nexus with the sand mafia and involvement in corrupt practices.

Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal had issued show-cause notices to the DMO and deputy director of Minor Minerals of Jajpur Jaya Prakash Nayak for their alleged failure to conduct raids on illegal sand quarries. The action followed a raid at the Kilipal sand quarry under Tirtol police limits on November 25, which exposed large-scale illegal sand mining resulting in significant revenue loss.

However, neither Nayak nor Satish responded to the notices. Subsequently, the collector wrote to the additional chief secretary of Steel and Mines department, seeking disciplinary action against Satish. Acting on the recommendation, the department suspended him on Saturday.

It may be recalled that due to the alleged negligence of mining officials, a joint enforcement team led by DIG (Central Range) Satyajit Nayak, along with the collector and SP Ankit Verma, conducted a late-night raid on November 25 last year, at the Kilipal sand quarry under Tirtol tehsil. The raid exposed massive unauthorised sand extraction and multiple violations of the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession (OMMC) Rules, 2023, causing an estimated loss of `15.28 crore to the exchequer. As many as 46 Hyva trucks and three chain-mounted excavators were seized, and six drivers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the collector on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the inspector-in-charge of Tirtol police station Pradipta Sethy and withheld his salary for reportedly releasing seized sand-laden vehicles in violation of an Orissa High Court order.