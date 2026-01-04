District ministerial staff to get interim promotions in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid delay in implementing the uniform pay structure model notified last year, the Odisha government has allowed interim promotions for thousands of district ministerial employees under existing service rules.

The General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) department on Saturday made it clear that the departments, which has not yet framed new cadre rules can proceed with promotions under the existing District Ministerial Cadre Rules, 2019 till finalisation and notification of the revised rules.

Sources said a majority of administrative departments have failed to restructure district ministerial cadres and notify revised cadre rules despite clear directions issued in March 2024. The delay, officials admitted, has resulted in eligible employees being deprived of pay and promotional benefits.

The uniform pay structuring model for all district ministerial cadres working under different departments was notified through a GA department resolution on March 15, 2024, following long-standing demands from various district ministerial officers’ associations.

As per the resolution, administrative departments were required to restructure their respective district ministerial cadres by creating or abolishing posts, obtain concurrence of the GA&PG department and the Finance department and frame separate recruitment and cadre rules for each district ministerial cadre.