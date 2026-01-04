JB was an inspiration for many politicians of Odisha: CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said former chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik was an inspiration for many politicians of the state.

Inaugurating the birth centenary celebrations of Patnaik, organised by the JB Patnaik birth centenary committee here, the chief minister said that patience and persistence in one’s work without getting disturbed by the outcome were the two qualities for which Patnaik will be known forever. Besides politics, Patnaik was a culturally-enlightened personality and immensely contributed to enrich and promote Odia language and literature through his writings, he said.

The chief minister said Patnaik played a vital role in the politics of the state from 1971 to 2009. Besides serving as the chief minister of Odisha thrice, he was also the Governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014. He had the opportunity to work with Patnaik when the latter was the leader of Opposition during Naveen Patnaik’s second term as CM. Majhi was then the government deputy chief whip.

BJD president and former CM Naveen Patnaik also highlighted Patnaik’s contributions to Odisha. “Former chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik will be remembered for his contributions towards the development of Odisha and its people,” Naveen said in a social media post while paying tributes to the leader.