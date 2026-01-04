JB was an inspiration for many politicians of Odisha: CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said former chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik was an inspiration for many politicians of the state.
Inaugurating the birth centenary celebrations of Patnaik, organised by the JB Patnaik birth centenary committee here, the chief minister said that patience and persistence in one’s work without getting disturbed by the outcome were the two qualities for which Patnaik will be known forever. Besides politics, Patnaik was a culturally-enlightened personality and immensely contributed to enrich and promote Odia language and literature through his writings, he said.
The chief minister said Patnaik played a vital role in the politics of the state from 1971 to 2009. Besides serving as the chief minister of Odisha thrice, he was also the Governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014. He had the opportunity to work with Patnaik when the latter was the leader of Opposition during Naveen Patnaik’s second term as CM. Majhi was then the government deputy chief whip.
BJD president and former CM Naveen Patnaik also highlighted Patnaik’s contributions to Odisha. “Former chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik will be remembered for his contributions towards the development of Odisha and its people,” Naveen said in a social media post while paying tributes to the leader.
Addressing the function, former Karnataka chief minister, M Veerappa Moily said Patnaik was a person deeply devoted to Odia language, literature and culture. During his 14-year tenure as the chief minister, he worked for the poor people, Moily said.
General secretary of All India Congress Committee Randeep Singh Surjewala said Patnaik carried out every task with a clear and specific purpose. He was not only the CM of Odisha but also a steadfast companion of the national Congress party, he added.
Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, president of the JB Patnaik birth centenary committee Niranjan Patnaik and leaders cutting across party lines also paid rich tributes to Patnaik on the occasion.