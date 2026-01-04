Millers in Odisha to stop operations from january 5 as demands not met

BARGARH: The All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) has announced to stop operations starting Monday owing to the state government’s failure to fulfil its assurances by the January 3 deadline which it had made to the association during a meeting over a month back.

The announcement comes following an official communication sent by the AORMA to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on January 1, in which it had sought immediate execution of assurances made during meetings held on November 29 and December 1.

During the meetings on November 29 and December 1, the association had sought payment of custody and maintenance charges for KMS 2023-24 and 2024-25, additional incentives for custom milling, revision of transportation charges for the third slab beyond 40 km and restoration of driage to one per cent for raw milling. “However, over five weeks have passed since those meetings but no formal government order has been issued so far,” the millers said.

As per the letter, AORMA stated that from Monday onwards, rice millers will stop transporting paddy beyond a 40-km radius and will no longer keep procured paddy in their own custody. “Paddy will henceforth be lifted only in proportion to the quantity of custom-milled rice (CMR) delivered, shifting the responsibility of storage to the procurement agency,” the letter stated.