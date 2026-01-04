Odisha government grants Rs 735 crore for smart meter installation

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to accelerate installation of smart electricity meters by allaying the concerns of consumers, the state government has approved a one-time financial assistance of Rs 735 crore for the current financial year.

The initiative, under Mukhya Mantri Smart Bill Yojana (MMSBY)-Installation of Smart Meters Phase-I, will cover all electricity consumers having contract demand (CD) up to and including 2 kW. The scheme aims to ensure rapid installation of smart meters without putting any financial burden on small consumers.

A resolution of the Energy department said the capital cost of Rs 735 crore will cover installation of smart meters for approximately 2.78 lakh new connections, replacement of about 8.75 lakh existing non-smart meters and payment of the unrecovered cost (written down value) of smart meters already installed up to March 31, 2025, for which meter rent has been discontinued from April 1, 2025.

The financial assistance from the government will be provided through Special Assistance to State for Capital Investment (SASCI) fund for 2025-26. “The funds will be part of state’s capital expenditure and passed on to discoms as deferred equity through GRIDCO, forming the state’s 49 per cent matching contribution,” said the resolution.