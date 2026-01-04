Odisha government to prepare new plan for Chilika lake protection: Law minister Prithiviraj

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Saturday said the state government is preparing a new action plan for protection of Chilika lake’s biodiversity and development of its surrounding areas.

The minister, who is also the MLA from Chilika Assembly constituency, told mediapersons that a detailed project report (DPR) involving a Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore plan is being prepared to give the lagoon a new look.

The minister said the lake’s outlet has been blocked preventing proper flow of water into the sea. “As seawater also cannot enter the lake, its ecological balance is being disrupted. This has led to a noticeable decline in the populations of various fish and other aquatic species,” he said.

The minister said the immediate steps include collecting detailed scientific data and preparing a DPR. The Forest and Environment departmental officials, Chilika Development Authority, and IIT-Chennai will collaborate on these efforts.

A separate meeting was also held among officials of the Forest department, CDA and senior representatives of IIT-Chennai to discuss key issues of Chilika lake. These include removing the blockage at the lake’s outlet, preserving its alkalinity, dredging silt to increase water-holding capacity, protecting biodiversity, promoting the development of the surrounding area and safeguarding the interests of local communities that depend on the lake for their livelihood.

Harichandan said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be briefed about the outcome of the meetings. Besides, the Centre will also be apprised about the action plan of the government in this regard, he said.