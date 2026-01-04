Odisha Mining Corporation posts robust mineral production; iron ore output touches 24.88 MT as on Dec 31

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has registered a significant growth in mineral production during the 2025-26 financial year with iron ore output touching 24.88 million tonnes (MT) as on December 31.

With this, the gold category state PSU has surpassed the production achieved during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal and set the stage for a new all-time record by the end of the fiscal.

The wholly-owned corporation of the Odisha government has recorded an overall mineral production of 29.03 MT, including iron ore, chrome ore, bauxite and other minerals, by the end of December, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading mining companies.

OMC’s upward trajectory was particularly evident in the third quarter of 2025-26 when total mineral production stood at 12.94 MT, registering a growth of around 31.5 per cent over the 9.84 MT produced in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The Q3 output included 11.23 MT of iron ore, 0.49 MT of chrome ore, 1.15 MT of bauxite and 0.07 MT of other minerals.

Officials attributed the strong performance to optimised mining operations, favourable operating conditions and strict adherence to safety norms. OMC managing director Sudhanshu Mohan Samal said the strong performance has put OMC firmly on course to surpass last financial year’s total mineral output, which would mark the highest-ever production in the corporation’s history.