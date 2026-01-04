Paddy procurement delay leaves Odisha's Koraput farmers struggling as most await sale tokens

JEYPORE: The delay in issuance of sale tokens for paddy procurement has pushed farmers from Koraput district into distress, with only about 40 per cent of registered farmers receiving tokens so far.

The paddy procurement process began on December 11 at the Borigumma RMC mandi. At present, around 80 mandis are fully functional across the Jeypore and Koraput subdivisions.

A total of 44,107 farmers in the district have registered through 20 Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies to sell their Kharif paddy this year. However, a majority of farmers are yet to receive their tokens and are running from pillar to post to obtain them. As a result, farmers are being forced to guard their harvested paddy stocks day and night, braving the winter chill while waiting to sell the produce.

“The authorities should urgently review the token issuance process and ensure that all registered farmers receive tokens well before the rabi cultivation season begins,” said Narendra Pradhan, leader of the Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch.

Further, there is reportedly no mechanism at the district level within Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare department or the office of the deputy registrar of cooperative societies, both overseeing paddy procurement, to track or issue tokens.

“We are helpless in tracking the status of farmers’ tokens, as the entire process is handled at the state level. There is no provision for issuing tokens at the district level. Our role is limited to ensuring smooth procurement at mandis once farmers receive their tokens,” said a senior official from the deputy registrar’s office.