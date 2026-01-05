23-year-old woman found dead in Koraput; family alleges murder

JEYPORE: Mystery shrouds the death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was recovered near a tree at Nishanapakana village under Mathpada panchayat under Boipariguda police limits in Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kamali Khilo, daughter of Bhagaban Khilo of Nishanapakana. Sources said Kamali was staying in the house of her relative Ghana Pangi of the same village for the past three days. On Saturday morning, a villager Dukhiya Parja reportedly informed the the woman’s family that she was found hanging with a chunni from a kendu tree near Ghana’s house. He further stated that Ghana brought her down from the tree but Kamali had already died by then.

On receiving the information, Bhagaban rushed to the spot along with villagers and found his daughter’s body lying under the tree. Later, he filed an FIR in Boipariguda police station alleging that that his daughter was murdered. He claimed Kamali was in a love relationship with Ghana’s Babula Pangi. Her relationship might have led to her killing, he alleged.

Acting on the FIR, police registered a case. Boipariguda IIC Damburudhara Batria said police along with a scientific team reached the spot for investigation. The body was seized for autopsy. The exact cause of the woman’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem examination. Ghana and Babula have been detained and are being questioned, Batria added.