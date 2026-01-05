3 Sambalpur youths killed in NH crash

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, three youths were killed after their car collided with a stationary truck near Maneswar in Sambalpur district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Md Wasim, Md Ziaul and Md Sifan, all aged between 18 and 20 years. The youths were residents of Motijharan. Initial investigation revealed that their car rammed into the truck parked on NH-53 from behind. Police said the impact of the crash was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

“The accident took place after 3.30 pm. Investigation revealed that the deceased youths were were friends. A probe has been launched and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a police officer.

The truck driver had reportedly parked his vehicle off the main road. However, more details will emerge during further investigation, said police sources.