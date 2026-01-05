AAPI to host global healthcare summit at KIMS from Jan 9

BHUBANESWAR: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will host the Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2026 at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here from January 9 to 11.

President of AAPI and chairman of AAPI GHS Dr Amit Chakrabarty said the three-day event will bring together eminent physicians, researchers, healthcare leaders and innovators from India and the United States. The summit will focus on AAPI’s continued mission to advance global health, strengthen India-US healthcare collaborations and promote excellence in medical education, research and clinical care.

AAPI GHS 2026 will feature cutting-edge continuing medical education (CME) sessions, AI-driven clinical insights, advanced surgical demonstrations, hands-on workshops, public health initiatives and dedicated platforms for medical students and residents.

“Major highlights of the summit include state-of-the-art robotic surgery presentations, a high-impact plenary session on the role of AI in global medical practice and emergency and resuscitation workshops using advanced SimMan3G+ simulation technology,” said president of Odisha Physicians of America Dr Atasu Nayak.