All schools, colleges in Odisha asked to form Electoral Literacy Clubs

BHUBANESWAR: Amid stress on voter awareness, schools and colleges across the state have been asked to form Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) to promote awareness about electoral participation among students and youth.
The initiative is a part of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s flagship Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme that focuses on improving electoral literacy. Accordingly, the chief electoral officer, Odisha has issued instructions for establishment of ELCs in every school and college in the state, a Home department directive to district collectors and district education officers (DEOs) stated.
The ELCs will be formed under two categories - ELC Future Voters to cater to students from classes IX to XII and ELC New Voters to sensitise students and youth in colleges, universities and other educational institutions including professional and technical institutes. This apart, the district authorities have been asked to organise Chunav Paathshala programmes for the youth who are not part of the formal education system.
The initiative is aimed at helping students and people outside the formal education system understand the process of voter registration, the importance of exercising their voting rights and the role of elections in a democratic society, the Home department stated.
The collectors and DEOs have been instructed to convene meetings of the District Level Committee on Electoral Literacy to review the formation and functioning of ELCs. They have also been directed to ensure that ELCs are established in every school and college where a polling station exists.
The clubs will undertake a number of activities to build electoral awareness and encourage participation. These include interactive school engagement programmes, observance of Electoral Literacy Week around National Voters’ Day, debates on electoral themes, wall magazines and school newsletters, essay and story writing competitions, outreach programmes in nearby communities, drawing and poster-making contests, quiz and games, youth parliaments and discussions on electoral participation.
Technology-driven initiatives such as social media campaigns, student blogs and digital content will also be encouraged. Other activities include electoral literacy camps, mock voting/simulated polling exercises, interactive sessions with elected representatives and election officials, voter registration camps and innovative enrolment drives.