CM Mohan Charan Majhi orders strict safety measures after Ama Bus accident in Rupali Square

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed grave concern over the recurring accidents involving Ama Bus service, stating that public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic accident near Rupali Square here on Saturday in which an Ama Bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw, killing the auto driver on the spot and critically injuring two passengers, the chief minister announced an ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the deceased’s kin. He also wished speedy recovery to the injured female student who is undergoing treatment following the accident.

Taking strong note of the situation, the chief minister directed the Commerce and Transport and Housing and Urban Development departments to take immediate corrective measures and ensure safe operation of the state’s flagship public transport system. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the agency managing the bus service, should be made more accountable and proactive in according top priority to safety, Majhi emphasised.

Stressing the need for improved road safety, the chief minister called for enhancing drivers’ skills through regular and structured training programmes. He instructed that the training modules must not only focus on technical skills but also on the physical and mental well-being of drivers. Special emphasis should be laid on incorporating sensitivity and responsible conduct in the training curriculum, he said.

The chief minister also ordered regular fitness inspections of Ama Bus vehicles by motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs). He directed formation of a special squad under the Commerce and Transport department to conduct systematic fitness checks of the buses.

To prevent recurrence of such unfortunate incidents, the CM advised the department to conduct continuous monitoring and periodic reviews of the safety measures and take all necessary steps to improve operational standards of public transport in the state.

Following the chief minister’s directive, principal secretary, Commerce and Transport, Usha Padhee chaired a meeting of senior officials from the Transport, Home and Housing and Urban Development departments and decided to introduce strict safety protocols, driver training reforms and realtime monitoring mechanisms without delay.